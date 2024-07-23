Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, discussed with Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, the developments in South Lebanon, the renewal of UNIFIL's mandate, and the implementation of Resolution 1701.



This meeting took place ahead of her participation in the consultation session that the Security Council will hold in the coming days regarding the implementation of the resolution.



Minister Bou Habib confirmed to Hennis-Plasschaert Lebanon's commitment to the full implementation of Resolution 1701, as well as the importance of prioritizing diplomatic and political solutions concerning the conflict in southern Lebanon and the region.



Additionally, Bou Habib met with French Ambassador Hervé Magro to discuss "the renewal of UNIFIL's mandate and the outcomes of his meetings in New York with UN officials regarding the full implementation of Resolution 1701 (2006) and support for the Lebanese army."