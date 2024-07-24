News
UN Special Coordinator urges diplomatic solutions for Lebanon amid regional tensions: UN briefing
Lebanon News
2024-07-24 | 12:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN Special Coordinator urges diplomatic solutions for Lebanon amid regional tensions: UN briefing
On Wednesday, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, briefed the UN Security Council, where she noted that Lebanon, along with the broader region, "remain on a knife-edge, yet a diplomatic way out is still possible."
The briefing took place alongside UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix. Additionally, the consultations followed the publication of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' latest report on the implementation of resolution 1701 (2006).
While denying the notion of an all-out conflict as inevitable, she noted that both Lebanon and Israel do not desire war and voiced hope that a Gaza deal would cease hostilities quickly across the Blue Line.
The Special Coordinator for Lebanon expressed concerns that any "miscalculation by either side could easily ignite a conflagration that would engulf the entire region," urging that no effort should be "spared to bring both sides back from the brink."
Meanwhile, she stressed that the implementation of Resolution 1701 is the "pathway towards long-term security."
She also addressed Lebanon's other ongoing crises, noting that, amid the persistent presidential deadlock, the weakening of the state and the diminishing capacity of its institutions are pressing realities.
Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert expressed concern that Lebanese people are compelled to rely on remittances or juggle multiple jobs and emphasized the urgent need to advance economic and financial reforms.
Additionally, Hennis-Plasschaert acknowledged the difficulties arising from the long presence of a refugee population in Lebanon, and underscored the need to find solutions collectively, while highlighting that "the solutions do not only lie in Lebanon."
She concluded by highlighting that, "while the challenges facing Lebanon are formidable, there are solutions provided that the requisite political will is forthcoming, as well as support from international partners and regional players," reaffirming the UN’s enduring support and assistance.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
South
War
Israel
Blue Line
Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert
Security Council
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-23
Lebanon News
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-22
News Bulletin Reports
0
Lebanon News
15:00
Lebanon News
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
News Bulletin Reports
0
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
09:14
Lebanon News
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11
Israel-Gaza War Updates
0
Lebanon News
05:02
Lebanon News
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20
Israel-Gaza War Updates
0
World News
2024-04-15
World News
Videos
World News
2024-07-21
World News
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Lebanon News
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Middle East News
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Lebanon News
1
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanon News
2
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon News
3
Lebanon Economy
15:46
Lebanon Economy
4
Lebanon News
01:32
Lebanon News
5
Lebanon News
05:02
Lebanon News
6
Lebanon News
09:14
Lebanon News
7
Middle East News
02:16
Middle East News
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
News Bulletin Reports
