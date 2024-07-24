Large fire erupts in Joub Jannine area, homes at risk

Lebanon News
2024-07-24 | 16:04
Large fire erupts in Joub Jannine area, homes at risk
0min
Large fire erupts in Joub Jannine area, homes at risk

A large fire broke out in the mountain area in Joub Jannine, in Lebanon's Beqaa Valley, on Wednesday evening.

Reportedly, the flames approached homes. Meanwhile, Firefighting teams are working to extinguish the blaze.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Fire

Joub Jannine

