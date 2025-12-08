German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he was "sceptical" about elements of the U.S. proposal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, as European allies met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in London on Monday.



"I'm sceptical about some of the details which we are seeing in the documents coming from the U.S. side, but we have to talk about it. That's why we are here," Merz said at the start of the meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.



