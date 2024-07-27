Jumblatt discusses southern Lebanon tensions with US envoy Hochstein

Former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Jumblatt received a phone call from US envoy to the Middle East Amos Hochstein, who expressed concern over the escalating situation on the southern Lebanon front following the Majdal Shams incident.



Jumblatt reiterated the need for an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression against Palestine and Lebanon, affirming his solidarity with all Lebanese in facing this aggression.



Jumblatt emphasized that there is no distinction between the martyrs in southern Lebanon, the Golan Heights, and Palestine, all of whom have fallen due to this aggression. He noted that he continues his efforts to prevent the further escalation of the conflict.