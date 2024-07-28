Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

2024-07-28 | 02:42
Iran warns of &#39;consequences&#39; of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike
0min
Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

Iran on Sunday warned Israel that any new military "adventures" in Lebanon could lead to "unforeseen consequences," following a deadly rocket strike in the Golan Heights blamed on Hezbollah.

"Any ignorant action of the Zionist regime can lead to the broadening of the scope of instability, insecurity, and war in the region," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani, adding that Israel will be responsible for "the unforeseen consequences and reactions to such stupid behaviour."

Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the rocket fire that Israeli authorities said killed 12 people including children in the Druze town of Majdal Shams.

AFP
 

