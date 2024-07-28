Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike

Lebanon News
2024-07-28 | 11:06
High views
LBCI
LBCI



After the recent developments following the rocket attack in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, a recent broadcast by the Israeli Army Radio stated that Israel does not seek a full-scale war with Hezbollah.

Military correspondent Doron Kadosh posted on X that the Israeli army has formulated several possible scenarios for an attack, which are now being presented to the political echelon during the situation assessment discussions. 

Israeli officials clarified, "We have no intention of going to an all-out war. We want to hurt Hezbollah, but without being dragged into a wide regional war."

Security officials emphasized in their assessments of the political echelon, "We are ready to implement all the plans immediately and without delay."

Meanwhile, following the Saturday strike, Hezbollah denied the allegations of being involved in the attack, affirming that it has no connection to the incident whatsoever.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Israel

Majdal Shams

Attack

War

Hezbollah blames Israeli anti-rocket interceptor for Majdal Shams incident: Axios
Lebanon’s Public Works Minister denies social media claims of air traffic suspension in Lebanon
