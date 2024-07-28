NSC spokesperson condemns Majdal Shams attack, affirms US’ ‘continuous discussions’ with Lebanon, Israel

White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson issued a statement regarding the recent rocket attack on Majdal Shams, condemning the actions of Hezbollah.



Watson mentioned that the White House has been in continuous discussions with Israeli and Lebanese sides since the attack that killed several children playing soccer.



She stated, "This attack was conducted by Lebanese Hezbollah. It was their rocket and launched from an area they control. It should be universally condemned."



She emphasized, "Our support for Israel’s security is ironclad and unwavering against all Iran-backed threats, including Hezbollah."



Watson also noted that the United States is working on a diplomatic solution along the Blue Line that will end all attacks, allowing citizens on both sides of the border to safely return to their homes.