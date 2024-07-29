Britain's foreign secretary David Lammy expressed on Monday his concern over escalating tensions in Lebanon during a call with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.



Lammy welcomed the Lebanese government's recent statement calling for an end to all violence in the region.



"I spoke to Prime Minister Najib Mikati today to express my concern at escalating tension and welcomed the Government of Lebanon’s statement urging for cessation of all violence," Lammy said in a post on X.



Lammy and Mikati agreed that expanding the conflict is in no one's interest.