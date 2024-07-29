Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday

Lebanon News
2024-07-29 | 05:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday

Air France and low-cost carrier Transavia France have suspended their flights between Paris and Beirut due to the "security situation" in Lebanon, a spokesman for the companies said Monday.

The announcement, which follows a similar decision by Germany's Lufthansa, came a day after Israel vowed to retaliate following rocket fire from Lebanon that killed 12 people in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

AFP

Lebanon News

Air France

Transavia

France

Flights

Paris

Beirut

Lebanon

LBCI Next
MP Teymour Joumblatt condemns Israeli aggression after Majdal Shams incident
Britain's foreign secretary Lammy urges end to violence in Lebanon during call with Mikati
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-01

Air France says Olympic Games has cut summer traffic to Paris

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:45

Lufthansa Group suspends its flights to Beirut until July 30

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-27

Paris Olympics 2024: France welcomes the world with mesmerizing Olympic opening on the Seine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

MP Teymour Joumblatt condemns Israeli aggression after Majdal Shams incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Britain's foreign secretary Lammy urges end to violence in Lebanon during call with Mikati

LBCI
Middle East News
04:53

Blinken urges calm during call with Israeli President regarding Golan attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-27

Jumblatt discusses southern Lebanon tensions with US envoy Hochstein

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

NSC spokesperson condemns Majdal Shams attack, affirms US’ ‘continuous discussions’ with Lebanon, Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

FBI determines Trump shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks: US media

LBCI
World News
05:31

Biden unveils plans to reform US Supreme Court

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:08

Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More