Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-07-29 | 10:45
High views
Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon
Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon

Iranian state media reported on Monday that President Masoud Pezeshkian informed French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call that any potential Israeli attack on Lebanon would have severe consequences.

Lebanon News

Iran

Masoud Pezeshkian

France

Emmanuel Macron

Israel

Lebanon

Lufthansa Group suspends its flights to Beirut until July 30
US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report
Latest News

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive

LBCI
World News
14:56

Macron urges Iran to help prevent escalation in Lebanon-Israel tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:40

LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears

