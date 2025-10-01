PM Salam: Government committed to on-time elections, ensuring voting rights for all Lebanese

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reaffirmed the government’s commitment to holding Lebanon’s upcoming parliamentary elections on time, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayyed at a U.N. Women panel.



Salam underlined five key principles: ensuring the elections take place on schedule without delay, guaranteeing the right of all Lebanese citizens at home and abroad to vote within their districts, and providing secure and transparent conditions for participation.



He stressed that displaced residents of South Lebanon should not be deprived of their right to vote.



He also called for a gender quota of no less than 30% on electoral lists to ensure fairer representation, and urged greater participation of women in all aspects of the electoral process, including oversight, organization, voting and candidacy.