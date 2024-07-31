PM Mikati holds diplomatic meetings to address recent developments

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati held a series of diplomatic meetings at the Grand Serail to follow up on recent developments, particularly the Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.



He received Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, leading a delegation that included the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and the commander of the UNIFIL forces in the south, General Aroldo Lazaro.



He also met with French Ambassador Hervé Magro and then with US Ambassador Lisa Johnson.