Lebanon summons Iranian ambassador over public statements

24-04-2025 | 06:15
Lebanon summons Iranian ambassador over public statements
Lebanon summons Iranian ambassador over public statements

Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Thursday following his recent public remarks.

Ambassador Amani met with the Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Hani Chemaitelly, who conveyed Lebanon's firm position regarding the need to adhere to diplomatic norms outlined in international conventions.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of respecting the sovereignty of the Lebanese state and refraining from any public statements that could be interpreted as meddling in its internal matters. 

