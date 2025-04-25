France helped evacuate 115 people from Gaza this week

Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-04-2025 | 08:48
France helped evacuate 115 people from Gaza this week
France helped evacuate 115 people from Gaza this week

The French foreign ministry helped to evacuate 115 people from Gaza this week and those people have now arrived in France, said the ministry on Friday, adding that France remained opposed to the forced displacement of people from Gaza.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

France

Gaza

Evacuation

Foreign Ministry

WFP says it has depleted all its food stocks in Gaza
