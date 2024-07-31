Hezbollah commander's body reportedly found in rubble in Beirut's southern suburbs

2024-07-31 | 12:19
Hezbollah commander's body reportedly found in rubble in Beirut's southern suburbs
0min
Hezbollah commander's body reportedly found in rubble in Beirut's southern suburbs

Search operations in the rubble in Haret Hreik are nearing completion with rescue teams reportedly discovering a body, believed to be that of Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shokor, in Beirut's southern suburbs. 

