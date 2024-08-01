Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024

2024-08-01 | 04:28
Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024
Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024

Middle East Airlines announced on Thursday that its flights for August 1st, 2024, will remain as scheduled, except for six flights out of 38, which will now arrive in the morning instead of midnight. 

To view the schedule, click here.
 

