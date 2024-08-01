Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi expressed confusion over the continued absence of a President and the ongoing constitutional violations.



He asked, "How can we accept the country remaining without a President? And where is the commitment to Christian representation in the practices of Parliament and the Cabinet?"



On LBCI's "Jadal" talk show, Al Rahi expressed his concern for constitutional institutions.



He pointed out that criticizing and vetoing individuals is different from failing to elect a President.



He questioned, 'Why are you linking Lebanon to all other issues? This manipulates the country's future.'



On the eve of the beatification of Patriarch Estephan Doueihi, Al-Rahi said: 'The life of Patriarch Doueihi is a message to us, especially today, as we must be true Christians, committed to our values, and steadfast in our country for the greater cause and the common good.'