News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-03 | 08:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon
The National News Agency reports that the Israeli army's artillery launched an incendiary shell at the outskirts of the town of Chihine in the western sector.
The attack resulted in a fire breaking out in the area.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
South
Chihine
Israel
Artillery Shells
Fire
Next
Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension
Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:03
Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension
Lebanon News
09:03
Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension
0
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon
0
Middle East News
08:17
Israeli drone targets vehicle on Damascus-Beirut Road, resulting in one death: SOHR
Middle East News
08:17
Israeli drone targets vehicle on Damascus-Beirut Road, resulting in one death: SOHR
0
Middle East News
07:45
Iran says Ismail Haniyeh killed by short-range missile
Middle East News
07:45
Iran says Ismail Haniyeh killed by short-range missile
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:03
Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension
Lebanon News
09:03
Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension
0
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official
0
Lebanon News
06:11
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
Lebanon News
06:11
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
0
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's FM receives call from Danish counterpart: Implementing UN resolutions could end cycle of wars
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's FM receives call from Danish counterpart: Implementing UN resolutions could end cycle of wars
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-29
Nepal landslides kill nine
World News
2024-06-29
Nepal landslides kill nine
0
World News
2024-07-31
Slovenia convicts suspected Russian spy couple, to be expelled
World News
2024-07-31
Slovenia convicts suspected Russian spy couple, to be expelled
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
Middle East News
2024-07-29
Israeli Defense Minister says: Hezbollah will be held responsible for Golan attack
Middle East News
2024-07-29
Israeli Defense Minister says: Hezbollah will be held responsible for Golan attack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:46
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm
Lebanon News
00:46
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm
2
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
4
World News
11:16
Israeli media: Explosion near Israeli embassy in India
World News
11:16
Israeli media: Explosion near Israeli embassy in India
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation
6
Lebanon News
06:11
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
Lebanon News
06:11
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
7
Lebanon News
09:03
Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension
Lebanon News
09:03
Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension
8
Lebanon News
04:26
Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported
Lebanon News
04:26
Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More