Lebanese Public Works Minister outlines winter flood-prevention plan

Lebanon News
24-09-2025 | 04:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Public Works Minister outlines winter flood-prevention plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese Public Works Minister outlines winter flood-prevention plan

Public Works Minister Fayez Rasamny held a press conference on Wednesday on the Dbayeh Highway, one of the country’s most flood-prone “black spots,” to present the ministry’s winter preparedness plan and awareness campaign. 

The event was attended by representatives from the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR), several lawmakers, and officials from the Interior and Energy ministries.

Rasamny warned that Lebanon’s drainage systems often mix sewage with rainwater, increasing the risk of flooding when garbage clogs the network. He urged citizens to stop dumping waste on roads, particularly ahead of the rainy season, and to “hold themselves accountable” for practices that worsen the problem.

The minister said contractors have been assigned to monitor and maintain key roads throughout the winter and that public awareness campaigns are underway. He called on private companies to take additional steps and stressed that ministries and municipalities are coordinating efforts despite limited state resources.

“We are fulfilling our duties, but that does not mean we won’t face problems that are bigger than all of us,” Rasamny said, calling cooperation “the guiding principle of this stage.” He urged municipalities to intensify public-awareness drives and issue fines to curb illegal dumping.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Public Works

Minister

Winter

Flood

Prevention

Plan

LBCI Next
Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever
President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-20

Lebanon’s public works minister outlines priorities, stresses stability and infrastructure projects

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-06

Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

Lebanon’s public works minister vows to launch Jounieh highway expansion soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-06

Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

LF leader Geagea meets UK ambassador, stresses army support and timely elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Lebanese PM responds to US envoy's remarks, reaffirms commitment to ministerial statement

LBCI
World News
2025-09-16

Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

LF leader Geagea meets UK ambassador, stresses army support and timely elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Lebanese PM responds to US envoy's remarks, reaffirms commitment to ministerial statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:33

President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever

LBCI
World News
10:47

Trump mocks UN, says not working for peace

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More