Lebanese Public Works Minister outlines winter flood-prevention plan

Public Works Minister Fayez Rasamny held a press conference on Wednesday on the Dbayeh Highway, one of the country’s most flood-prone “black spots,” to present the ministry’s winter preparedness plan and awareness campaign.



The event was attended by representatives from the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR), several lawmakers, and officials from the Interior and Energy ministries.



Rasamny warned that Lebanon’s drainage systems often mix sewage with rainwater, increasing the risk of flooding when garbage clogs the network. He urged citizens to stop dumping waste on roads, particularly ahead of the rainy season, and to “hold themselves accountable” for practices that worsen the problem.



The minister said contractors have been assigned to monitor and maintain key roads throughout the winter and that public awareness campaigns are underway. He called on private companies to take additional steps and stressed that ministries and municipalities are coordinating efforts despite limited state resources.



“We are fulfilling our duties, but that does not mean we won’t face problems that are bigger than all of us,” Rasamny said, calling cooperation “the guiding principle of this stage.” He urged municipalities to intensify public-awareness drives and issue fines to curb illegal dumping.