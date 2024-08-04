Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary

On the fourth anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion, Civil Defense Brigadier General Raymond Khattar led a solemn tribute to the martyrs.He laid a wreath on their tomb, commemorating their memory.The ceremony was attended by several heads of regional and membership centers, alongside members of the Directorate General of Civil Defense.In addition, Civil Defense members individually approached the tomb, each placing a flower to honor the victims, including their fallen comrades from the Beirut Fire Brigade who died in the line of duty.