Egyptian efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and confrontations on the Lebanese front

2024-08-04 | 06:27
Egyptian efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and confrontations on the Lebanese front
2min
Egyptian efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and confrontations on the Lebanese front

LBCI has learned about ongoing Egyptian efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and prevent the expansion of military confrontations on the Lebanese front. Egypt is intensifying its efforts to halt the escalation and is set to host Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib on Monday. 

Bou Habib will meet with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdel Aty, to discuss ways to stop the escalation and related efforts by both countries. 

The Egyptian Foreign Minister is expected to brief his Lebanese guest on the details of the efforts and communications he has had with his Western and regional counterparts. These efforts aim to increase pressure on Israel to halt its aggression and end the war in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

On Saturday, the Egyptian Foreign Minister held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Bagheri Kani. 

According to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the Egyptian minister reiterated his country's rejection of Israel's escalatory policies, assassination tactics, and violations of state sovereignty. He emphasized that such policies are not in the interest of any party and will only fuel the conflict, making the crisis more challenging to contain.

