News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Time
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egyptian efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and confrontations on the Lebanese front
Lebanon News
2024-08-04 | 06:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Egyptian efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and confrontations on the Lebanese front
LBCI has learned about ongoing Egyptian efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and prevent the expansion of military confrontations on the Lebanese front. Egypt is intensifying its efforts to halt the escalation and is set to host Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib on Monday.
Bou Habib will meet with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdel Aty, to discuss ways to stop the escalation and related efforts by both countries.
The Egyptian Foreign Minister is expected to brief his Lebanese guest on the details of the efforts and communications he has had with his Western and regional counterparts. These efforts aim to increase pressure on Israel to halt its aggression and end the war in Gaza and southern Lebanon.
On Saturday, the Egyptian Foreign Minister held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Bagheri Kani.
According to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the Egyptian minister reiterated his country's rejection of Israel's escalatory policies, assassination tactics, and violations of state sovereignty. He emphasized that such policies are not in the interest of any party and will only fuel the conflict, making the crisis more challenging to contain.
Lebanon News
Egypt
Efforts
Regional
Tensions
Confrontations
Lebanon
Next
Pope Francis applauds Lebanese Blessed Doueihy, calls for justice on Beirut Blast and ending the war
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
Sweden closes embassy in Lebanon amid regional tensions
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
Sweden closes embassy in Lebanon amid regional tensions
0
Middle East News
2024-07-28
Egypt emphasizes importance of supporting Lebanon amid rising tensions with Israel
Middle East News
2024-07-28
Egypt emphasizes importance of supporting Lebanon amid rising tensions with Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-24
UN Special Coordinator urges diplomatic solutions for Lebanon amid regional tensions: UN briefing
Lebanon News
2024-07-24
UN Special Coordinator urges diplomatic solutions for Lebanon amid regional tensions: UN briefing
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
UK officials visit Lebanon, push for peace amid Blue Line tensions
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
UK officials visit Lebanon, push for peace amid Blue Line tensions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:01
Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon
Middle East News
08:01
Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:44
Pope Francis applauds Lebanese Blessed Doueihy, calls for justice on Beirut Blast and ending the war
Lebanon News
07:44
Pope Francis applauds Lebanese Blessed Doueihy, calls for justice on Beirut Blast and ending the war
0
Lebanon News
05:03
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
Lebanon News
05:03
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
0
Lebanon News
00:07
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
Lebanon News
00:07
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-08-03
US officials warn of potential Iranian attack in the coming days: CNN
Middle East News
2024-08-03
US officials warn of potential Iranian attack in the coming days: CNN
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
The Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and a History of Targeted Killings Linked to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
The Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and a History of Targeted Killings Linked to Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:07
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
Lebanon News
00:07
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn
5
Middle East News
03:20
Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack
Middle East News
03:20
Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
The Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and a History of Targeted Killings Linked to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
The Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and a History of Targeted Killings Linked to Israel
7
Lebanon News
05:03
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
Lebanon News
05:03
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon Faces Decline in Childhood Vaccination Rates: Risks and Consequences
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon Faces Decline in Childhood Vaccination Rates: Risks and Consequences
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More