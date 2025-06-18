News
Trump says 'patience has already run out' with Iran
Middle East News
18-06-2025 | 10:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says 'patience has already run out' with Iran
President Donald Trump said Wednesday his patience has "run out" with Iran but added that it was not too late for negotiations.
Asked when his patience would run out, Trump told reporters: "It's already run out. That's why we're doing what we're doing." However, when asked if it was too late for negotiations, he said: "Nothing is too late."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Donald Trump
Patience
Iran
Negotiations
