Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

Lebanon News
2024-08-05 | 00:09
High views
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters
0min
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

Hezbollah announced it launched an aerial attack involving a squadron of assault drones on the newly established headquarters of the Israeli 91st Division at the Elite barracks. 

The attack targeted the positions and quarters of officers and soldiers, resulting in direct hits that caused multiple deaths and injuries.

d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
