Egyptian FM tells LBCI: Cairo backs Lebanon’s efforts to avert escalation with Israel and restore stability

Lebanon News
06-12-2025 | 04:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Egyptian FM tells LBCI: Cairo backs Lebanon’s efforts to avert escalation with Israel and restore stability
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Egyptian FM tells LBCI: Cairo backs Lebanon’s efforts to avert escalation with Israel and restore stability

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told LBCI that Lebanon is demonstrating genuine commitment to implementing the decision to halt hostilities.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Egypt is working with the United States to de-escalate tensions and reinforce diplomatic efforts in support of the Lebanese government’s plan.

Abdelatty added that Egypt supports all diplomatic and political paths that can spare Lebanon the threat of aggression and help achieve stability in the region.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

tells

LBCI:

Cairo

backs

Lebanon’s

efforts

avert

escalation

Israel

restore

stability

LBCI Next
PM Salam meets Qatar’s Emir: Lebanon urges Qatar to sustain its vital role and support international efforts to stabilize the South
PM Salam meets Syrian President in Doha to discuss bilateral cooperation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-31

German FM visits Lebanese counterpart, backs Lebanon's sovereignty and disarmament efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-30

Egyptian Ambassador confirms to LBCI support for Lebanon’s elections to be held as scheduled

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-23

Hamas, Fatah delegations meet in Cairo to discuss post-war Gaza: Egyptian TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Syrian FM Al-Shaibani to visit beirut, government source tells LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:08

Tom Barrack downplays Iraq reports and addresses Lebanese concerns in remarks to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

PM Salam meets Qatar’s Emir: Lebanon urges Qatar to sustain its vital role and support international efforts to stabilize the South

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

PM Salam meets Syrian President in Doha to discuss bilateral cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

US lawmakers urge Lebanon’s leaders to disarm Hezbollah, warn of growing risks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28

War debris or economic treasure? Lebanon weighs recycling path

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-22

12 UN staff leave Yemen's Sanaa after Houthi detention: UN statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-08

UAE appoints Fahed Salem Said Al Kaabi as ambassador to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

No civil war, no external interference: Lebanese Forces leader calls for Hezbollah disarmament

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem criticizes inclusion of civilian in mechanism talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Dual-front strategy: Israel intensifies strikes in Lebanon while courting Syria diplomatically

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

As Lebanon's gridlock continues, Syria accelerates its own financial reset

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

CENTCOM: Syria intercepted multiple weapons shipments bound for Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

PM Salam says Lebanon needs international support force following end of UNIFIL's mandate

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

US lawmakers urge Lebanon’s leaders to disarm Hezbollah, warn of growing risks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Diplomatic momentum: UN praises Lebanon's negotiation approach, Lebanon pushes for international guarantees

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

PM Salam meets Syrian President in Doha to discuss bilateral cooperation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More