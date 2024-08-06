Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Israel must bear consequences of its actions in Lebanon and Iran

2024-08-06 | 04:03
Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Israel must bear consequences of its actions in Lebanon and Iran
Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Israel must bear consequences of its actions in Lebanon and Iran

MP Kassem Hashem condemned the recent assassination in Beirut and its suburbs as an act of Israeli aggression and violation.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hashem described the Israeli attack on Majdal Shams, which resulted in the death of several children, as an attempt to incite discord. 

He warned that any response to this aggression, regardless of its scale or timing, would put Israel in a position to decide whether to escalate the situation into a broader conflict.

"Israel must bear the consequences of its actions in Lebanon and Iran," Hashem said. 

He called on the international community to address the ongoing violence, noting that "it has failed to hold Israel accountable for its acts of aggression."

Furthermore, Hashem highlighted that Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's statements today are a continuation of his earlier remarks following the assassinations of leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Fouad Shokor. 

He anticipated that Nasrallah's speech would maintain the same level of intensity.

