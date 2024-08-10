Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns targeting of Gaza school, urges unified international response

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli occupation forces for targeting a school in eastern Gaza that was sheltering unarmed Palestinian refugees.



The school, Al-Taba'een, was struck by three missiles that directly hit its prayer area, resulting in the deaths of more than 100 Palestinians and injuring dozens more.



In a statement, the ministry described the attack as "systematic indiscriminate shelling" and said it demonstrated the Israeli government's disregard for international law and humanitarian standards.



"The continued perpetration of crimes against Palestinians, especially the deliberate killing of large numbers of unarmed civilians, as international mediators intensify efforts to reach a ceasefire, is clear evidence of Israel's intention to prolong the war and expand its scope," the statement said.



The ministry urged the international community to take a unified and effective stance.



It called for immediate action to protect the Palestinian people in Gaza and to put an end to what it described as a "humanitarian catastrophe."



"The first step toward de-escalation is halting the aggression on Gaza," the ministry said, adding that a broader conflict in the region could be prevented through diplomatic efforts.



Furthermore, the ministry emphasized the need "for serious steps to obligate Israel to accept a two-state solution in line with relevant international resolutions."