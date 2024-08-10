Hezbollah has condemned "the horrific massacre perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces at Al-Taba'een school in Gaza, leading to over 100 martyrs and injuring dozens during dawn prayers."



The party emphasized that the bloodshed occurred under the watch of an indifferent global community, which it holds morally and ethically accountable for "the atrocities committed by the Israeli enemy."



In a statement, Hezbollah mentioned that "the actions of the enemy's government demonstrate its commitment to a genocidal war against the Palestinian people, with killing and massacres being its true agenda."



"Talks of ceasefires and new negotiation dates as deceptive tactics that will not fool the Palestinian people, their resistance factions, or their supporters, who are increasingly determined to resist and halt the massacre to prevent the enemy from achieving its overt and covert goals," the statement added.



Hezbollah strongly condemned the massacre, urging all free people worldwide to denounce it and intensify protests against the Israeli government. The party called for renewed solidarity campaigns with the children, women, and men of Palestine who have been enduring brutal massacres for over ten months.



Hezbollah expressed its deepest condolences to the steadfast, oppressed, and courageous Palestinian people, praying for mercy for the martyrs, swift recovery for the injured, and a quick end to their suffering with imminent victory.