Lebanon's PM stresses need for peace in Middle East during call with Britain's Foreign Secretary

Lebanon News
2024-08-13 | 08:12
High views
Lebanon&#39;s PM stresses need for peace in Middle East during call with Britain&#39;s Foreign Secretary
Lebanon's PM stresses need for peace in Middle East during call with Britain's Foreign Secretary

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received a call from Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy, during which they discussed the relations between the two countries and the situation in Lebanon and the region.

During the call, the British Foreign Secretary stated: "This is a critical moment for stability in the Middle East. There can be no more delays; the fighting must stop now."

He reiterated the urgent need for all parties to de-escalate the situation immediately, underlining the gravity of the current situation.

The Prime Minister thanked the British minister for the UK government's ongoing interest in Lebanon and its commitment to maintaining stability.
 

Lebanon News

World News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

UK

David Lammy

Middle East

