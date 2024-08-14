Two dead, several wounded in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun drone attack

2024-08-14 | 13:40
Two dead, several wounded in South Lebanon&#39;s Marjaayoun drone attack
Two dead, several wounded in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun drone attack

On Wednesday, a drone targeted a vehicle in Marjaayoun, southern Lebanon.

Preliminary reports indicate that the drone attack resulted in two deaths and left several individuals wounded.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Drone

Marjaayoun

Strike

