Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition
Lebanon News
2024-08-15 | 01:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Public Health Ministry reported that the airstrike on a car in Marjaayoun, southern Lebanon, resulted in one death and another person suffering severe injuries, including cardiac arrest.
Medical teams managed to revive the injured person at the hospital and perform critical surgery.
As for the other injured, there are eight in total as follows:
A three-year-old child underwent surgery at the Marjaayoun Governmental Hospital, but his critical condition required transfer to Saint George Hospital University Medical Center in Beirut. His father, who was also in critical condition, was taken to the same hospital.
Two other individuals with moderate injuries were taken to the Hotel-Dieu Hospital for further treatment.
Another person with moderate injuries was admitted to Marjaayoun Governmental Hospital.
Three others (two women and a Syrian man) received emergency treatment at the same hospital.
Lebanon News
South Lebanon
Marjaayoun
Airstrike
Death
Injuries
Medical Teams
Hospitals
