Lebanon's PM Mikati receives Egyptian FM: Reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701, urges pressure on Israel to end aggression

2024-08-16 | 09:35
Lebanon&#39;s PM Mikati receives Egyptian FM: Reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701, urges pressure on Israel to end aggression
2min
Lebanon's PM Mikati receives Egyptian FM: Reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701, urges pressure on Israel to end aggression

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty the relations between Lebanon and Egypt and the efforts to ease tensions in the region.

Mikati expressed his gratitude to Egypt for its continuous support of Lebanon in all circumstances, expressing his appreciation for President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's repeated initiatives to support Lebanon.

He emphasized that "Lebanon appreciates the international and Arab efforts being made to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and to stop Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon."

He affirmed that Lebanon "reiterates its commitment to fully implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701," considering that "pressure must be exerted on Israel to enforce the resolution and to stop its aggression against Lebanon."

As for the Egyptian minister, he conveyed President El-Sisi's greetings and appreciation to Prime Minister Mikati, noting that his visit is a strong message of support for Lebanon and that efforts are ongoing to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza to defuse tensions.

One killed, another injured in Israeli airstrike on Aitaroun, south Lebanon
Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages
