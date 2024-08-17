On LBCI, MP Mneimneh criticizes dialogue process for presidential elections and calls for a unified defense policy

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh described the dialogue process for electing a president as "unrealistic" and criticized the insistence on its format and leadership.



He remarked, "If there were true seriousness, there are many alternatives to this dialogue. Are we agreed on a third candidate or the president's role and agenda?"



MP Ibrahim Mneimneh, on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, stressed the need for a "transparent settlement" in the dialogue process. He emphasized the importance of establishing common ground, agreeing on the president's role and agenda, and ensuring that the resolution is both open and accountable.



He pointed out that Hezbollah will not escalate its operations because Lebanon cannot handle a major war due to the economic crisis, lack of reforms, and restructuring.



Mneimneh emphasized that Hezbollah needs to recognize the importance of aligning its strength with the state, developing a unified defense policy, and leveraging Lebanese capabilities with international backing.



He stated, "The state should have the sole authority over decisions of peace and war, and we should agree on a defense policy that protects Lebanon. We need to build broader support for this approach."



He underscored the need to avoid reacting in a way that aligns with Netanyahu's goals, saying, "It's clear there's an effort to handle the aftermath of the assassinations, and it's vital to make it clear that this should not be interpreted as a sign of defeat."



He pointed out that Hamas needs to understand that it must engage with the broader Arab world to find common ground in the effort to restore Palestinian rights, as acting alone will only lead to further division.