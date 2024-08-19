Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children

2024-08-19 | 15:07
Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children
0min
Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center announced in a statement that Israeli airstrikes on the Bekaa region resulted in an initial report of eight injuries.

The injured include six Lebanese citizens, a five-year-old Syrian girl, and a fifteen-year-old Syrian girl. 

"All have been treated," it affirmed.

