Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children
Lebanon News
2024-08-19 | 15:07
Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center announced in a statement that Israeli airstrikes on the Bekaa region resulted in an initial report of eight injuries.
The injured include six Lebanese citizens, a five-year-old Syrian girl, and a fifteen-year-old Syrian girl.
"All have been treated," it affirmed.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Injuries
Bekaa
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Reuters security sources say
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Reuters security sources say
2024-08-01
Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Injuries reported as Israeli airstrikes target house in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:10
Hezbollah says fired 'intense rocket barrages' at Israeli positions
Lebanon News
02:10
Hezbollah says fired 'intense rocket barrages' at Israeli positions
13:53
Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Reuters security sources say
Lebanon News
13:37
Repeated explosions reported across Bekaa region in Lebanon (Video)
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
BDL on alert: Anti-money laundering measures intensified to avoid FAFT's grey list
Lebanon News
15:07
Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children
Lebanon News
15:07
Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children
06:13
Lufthansa extends flight suspension to several regions in Middle East until August 26
Lebanon News
2024-08-18
Algeria offers fuel aid expressing its support to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-19
Lebanese Government and UNHCR Clash Over Syrian Refugee Data
Lebanon News
12:27
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
12:27
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Reuters security sources say
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Reuters security sources say
15:07
Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children
Lebanon News
13:37
Repeated explosions reported across Bekaa region in Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
06:31
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut, Keserwan and Jezzine
Lebanon News
12:27
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Middle East News
08:07
Israeli army: Sergeant dies in Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel
Lebanon News
09:12
Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli warplanes breaking sound barrier
Lebanon News
06:37
MEA: Flights from Aug. 22 to 25, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
