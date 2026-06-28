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Saudi Aramco helicopter crash kills 14, state new agency says
Middle East News
28-06-2026 | 07:55
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Saudi Aramco helicopter crash kills 14, state new agency says
Fourteen people were killed on Sunday after a helicopter belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura, the Saudi state news agency reported, adding that the cause was unknown and an investigation is ongoing.
Reuters
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