Bou Habib calls for UN action on border tensions and ceasefire efforts
Lebanon News
2024-08-21 | 07:25
Bou Habib calls for UN action on border tensions and ceasefire efforts
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib met with Major General Patrick Gauchat, the head of mission of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization in Lebanon (UNTSO), to address the ongoing tensions in Lebanon and the region.
The discussion focused on Israel's continued aggression, its escalation, and the obstruction of efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.
Bou Habib underscored the necessity for the United Nations and its UNTSO mission to fulfill their roles effectively.
He condemned Israel's targeting of UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon and called for the United Nations to release a report on the Majdal Shams incident.
This report is expected to clarify the circumstances of the event and address Israel's use of self-defense as justification for its attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut on July 30, 2024.
Gauchat cautioned about the potential for increased tension on the Lebanon-Israel border, affirming that the UNTSO is actively monitoring the situation from both sides.
Additionally, Bou Habib met with Javed Tanveer Khan, the Bangladeshi Ambassador to Lebanon, who provided an update on recent political changes in Bangladesh.
Following protests, Bangladesh has established a transitional government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus.
Bou Habib extended wishes for calm and stability to Bangladesh and expressed hope for the success of its transitional government in fostering prosperity.
He reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation between the two countries.
