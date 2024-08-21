News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases
Lebanon News
2024-08-21 | 08:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases
MP Salim Sayegh held a press conference at the Parliament, where he argued that the best course of action would be to open Qleiat airport and plan to open Hamat Airbase once legal and technical preparations are completed, with similar steps for Rayak airbase.
Sayegh announced that an urgent draft law with a single article would be submitted to expedite the necessary study within three months, requiring the government to begin implementation.
He noted that this basic legislative approach represents the minimum commitment and will be signed by the Lebanese Kataeb Bloc.
He voiced concerns that the war could escalate before the parliamentary process is completed, which would delay necessary actions.
He stressed that while the legislative process is essential, immediate steps should be taken on the ground without any delay.
He noted that Qlayaat Airbase doesn't require new legislation and can be immediately operational.
The delay is due to a minister's claim about the absence of a control tower, which is invalid given coverage from other towers in Beirut, Cyprus, and Syria.
He noted that Hamat Airbase is suitable for military and some civilian flights. It will likely handle most foreign evacuations during wartime, proving its capability as a civilian airport.
He noted that for Rayak Airbase, it is essential to prepare the necessary studies to convert it into a mixed military-civilian airport as part of Lebanon's overall aviation plan.
He emphasized that the best approach is to open Qleiat Airport and announce plans to open Hamat Airport as soon as legislative and study processes are completed, followed by Rayak Airbase.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Airports
MP
Salim Sayegh
Qleiat
Hamat
Rayak
Airbases
Parliament
Government
Next
Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike
Bou Habib calls for UN action on border tensions and ceasefire efforts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli warplanes breaking sound barrier
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli warplanes breaking sound barrier
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Public Health Ministry: No new cases of Mpox have been recorded in Lebanon since March
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Public Health Ministry: No new cases of Mpox have been recorded in Lebanon since March
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Lebanon's Ministry of Health surprised by misleading reports on war casualty coverage: Decision implemented rigorously and institutionally
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Lebanon's Ministry of Health surprised by misleading reports on war casualty coverage: Decision implemented rigorously and institutionally
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14
Lebanon's Government in Continuous Session Amid Concerns Over War Expansion
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14
Lebanon's Government in Continuous Session Amid Concerns Over War Expansion
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanon's Fight Against Financial 'Greylisting': Challenges and Political Pressures
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanon's Fight Against Financial 'Greylisting': Challenges and Political Pressures
0
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
0
Lebanon News
11:12
Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre
Lebanon News
11:12
Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre
0
Lebanon News
08:54
Public Health Emergency Operations Center reports final toll of Beqaa airstrikes: One dead, 30 injured
Lebanon News
08:54
Public Health Emergency Operations Center reports final toll of Beqaa airstrikes: One dead, 30 injured
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-18
Israeli intelligence tactics: Wall Street Journal report sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-18
Israeli intelligence tactics: Wall Street Journal report sparks controversy
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO
0
Lebanon News
00:04
Death toll rises to 4 in Israeli airstrikes on Dhayra, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:04
Death toll rises to 4 in Israeli airstrikes on Dhayra, southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:12
Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre
Lebanon News
11:12
Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:34
Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)
Lebanon News
04:34
Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)
2
Lebanon News
05:07
Sidon airstrike targeted retired Fatah officer Khalil Al-Maqdah, LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
05:07
Sidon airstrike targeted retired Fatah officer Khalil Al-Maqdah, LBCI sources say
3
Lebanon News
00:13
Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality
Lebanon News
00:13
Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality
4
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back
5
Lebanon News
08:23
Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
08:23
Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike
6
Lebanon News
08:12
MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases
Lebanon News
08:12
MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases
7
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
8
Lebanon News
15:03
Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura
Lebanon News
15:03
Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More