MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases

MP Salim Sayegh held a press conference at the Parliament, where he argued that the best course of action would be to open Qleiat airport and plan to open Hamat Airbase once legal and technical preparations are completed, with similar steps for Rayak airbase.



Sayegh announced that an urgent draft law with a single article would be submitted to expedite the necessary study within three months, requiring the government to begin implementation.



He noted that this basic legislative approach represents the minimum commitment and will be signed by the Lebanese Kataeb Bloc.



He voiced concerns that the war could escalate before the parliamentary process is completed, which would delay necessary actions.



He stressed that while the legislative process is essential, immediate steps should be taken on the ground without any delay.



He noted that Qlayaat Airbase doesn't require new legislation and can be immediately operational.



The delay is due to a minister's claim about the absence of a control tower, which is invalid given coverage from other towers in Beirut, Cyprus, and Syria.



He noted that Hamat Airbase is suitable for military and some civilian flights. It will likely handle most foreign evacuations during wartime, proving its capability as a civilian airport.



He noted that for Rayak Airbase, it is essential to prepare the necessary studies to convert it into a mixed military-civilian airport as part of Lebanon's overall aviation plan.



He emphasized that the best approach is to open Qleiat Airport and announce plans to open Hamat Airport as soon as legislative and study processes are completed, followed by Rayak Airbase.