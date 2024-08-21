Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike

The Israeli army said it targeted in an air strike in Lebanon on Wednesday Khalil al-Maqdah, a commander in the armed wing of the Palestinian Fatah movement, describing him as having worked for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.



"Earlier today... an air force aircraft targeted Khalil al-Maqdah in the Sidon area of southern Lebanon," the army said in a statement, which also claimed that Maqdah and his brother worked for Iran in "directing attacks and transferring funds and weapons to terrorist infrastructure" in the occupied West Bank.



AFP