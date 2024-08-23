Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road

2024-08-23 | 06:19
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road

A tragic accident claimed the lives of an entire family of five, including a man, his wife, and their three children from the Tawk family, after their car plunged off the Cedar-Bcharre old road near the Qadisha Valley, according to LBCI. 

Early this morning, Lebanese Army Commandos were summoned to recover the bodies, which were transported to Bcharre Hospital. 

Emergency responders, including Civil Defense teams, the Lebanese Army Commandos, and other units, rushed to the accident site and conducted a thorough search of the area. 

The four-wheel-drive vehicle had settled at the bottom of the deep valley. The rescue teams discovered the five bodies scattered at various points.

