Ministerial meeting focuses on halting Israeli aggression and implementing Resolution 1701

The caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed that he is in contact with Lebanon's allies to halt the escalation.



During a ministerial meeting at his residence, Mikati emphasized that the immediate priority is to stop Israeli aggression and implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701.



Mikati reiterated Lebanon's support for international efforts that could lead to a ceasefire in Gaza.



The ministers discussed the situation in southern Lebanon and addressed emergency services, including health, shelter, food supplies, fuel, and the readiness of emergency response teams.



They also reviewed the results of ongoing communications with relevant international organizations and civil society partners involved in the emergency plan's implementation.