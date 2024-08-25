Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away

On Sunday, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced the death of the former Prime Minister of Lebanon, Salim Al-Huss.



According to a statement, PM Mikati described the former Prime Minister as a distinguished economist who "always placed the higher interest and the welfare of the citizen above all else."



"Al-Huss, a self-made man who reached the highest levels of education and held the most prestigious positions, was a successful Prime Minister of Lebanon," he added.



Born December 20, 1929, Salim Al-Huss has held many leadership roles.



He served as Prime Minister under the presidencies of Elias Sarkis, Amine Gemayel (following the assassination of Prime Minister Rashid Karami), Elias Hrawi, and Emile Lahoud.



He held several ministerial positions, including Minister of Industry and Oil, Minister of Information, Minister of Economy and Trade, Minister of National Education and Fine Arts, Minister of Labor, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants.



Additionally, the former Prime Minister was a Member of Parliament for Beirut during the 18th legislative term from 1992 to 1996 and the 19th from 1996 to 2000.



As an academic, he was an American University of Beirut (AUB) graduate (BBA with distinction '52, MA '57) and a graduate of Indiana University (PhD economics and business ’61). Al-Huss had also taught at AUB, primarily as an associate professor of business administration.