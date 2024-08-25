Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away

Lebanon News
2024-08-25 | 11:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away

On Sunday, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced the death of the former Prime Minister of Lebanon, Salim Al-Huss.

According to a statement, PM Mikati described the former Prime Minister as a distinguished economist who "always placed the higher interest and the welfare of the citizen above all else."

"Al-Huss, a self-made man who reached the highest levels of education and held the most prestigious positions, was a successful Prime Minister of Lebanon," he added.

Born December 20, 1929, Salim Al-Huss has held many leadership roles. 

He served as Prime Minister under the presidencies of Elias Sarkis, Amine Gemayel (following the assassination of Prime Minister Rashid Karami), Elias Hrawi, and Emile Lahoud.

He held several ministerial positions, including Minister of Industry and Oil, Minister of Information, Minister of Economy and Trade, Minister of National Education and Fine Arts, Minister of Labor, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants.

Additionally, the former Prime Minister was a Member of Parliament for Beirut during the 18th legislative term from 1992 to 1996 and the 19th from 1996 to 2000.

As an academic, he was an American University of Beirut (AUB) graduate (BBA with distinction '52, MA '57) and a graduate of Indiana University (PhD economics and business ’61). Al-Huss had also taught at AUB, primarily as an associate professor of business administration.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Salim Al-Huss

Prime Minister

Statesman

LBCI Next
Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut
Education Minister receives 40 university scholarships from Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-07

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

One injured in Israeli strike on Majdal Zoun in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Egyptian President after meeting US Chief of Staff warns of dangers of opening new front in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

Israeli army spokesperson: The state of emergency ended, except for the border areas with Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

One injured in Israeli strike on Majdal Zoun in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Hezbollah official: We worked to ensure that the response to Shokor's assassination would not lead to a full-scale war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:14

Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
World News
2024-07-19

Biden begins to accept he may have to drop out of race: sources tell New York Times

LBCI
Middle East News
05:31

Houthi Political Bureau: A Yemeni response is inevitable

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-19

Lufthansa extends flight suspension to several regions in Middle East until August 26

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:42

Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:14

Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:31

Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanese towns, damaging key infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority denies rumors of complete flight cancellations at Beirut airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon at dawn, most intense since war began

LBCI
Middle East News
00:04

Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More