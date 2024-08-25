Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability

Lebanon News
2024-08-25 | 14:09
High views
Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability
Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability

In a statement, Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated that United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres "is deeply concerned by the significant increase in the exchanges of fire across the Blue Line."

The statement indicated that "these actions put both the Lebanese and Israeli populations at risk [...] threatening regional security and stability."
 
The Secretary-General urged de-escalation, calling on the parties to return to a cessation of hostilities and fully implement resolution 1701 (2006).
 
 
 

