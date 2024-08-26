Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources

Lebanon News
2024-08-26 | 05:49
Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources
0min
Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources

A Palestinian official was the target of an attack on the Chamaa Highway in Sidon, south Lebanon, Lebanese and Palestinian sources told LBCI.

The unnamed official is affiliated with one of the Palestinian organizations. He survived the attack but sustained a minor injury.

Lebanon News

Palestinian

Sidon

Attack

Lebanon

South

