Lebanese Army deploys in Ras Naqoura, Alma Al-Shaab, Tayr Harfa in Tyre, Beit Lif in Bint Jbeil

On Tuesday, units of the Lebanese Army commenced deployment in key southern areas, including Ras Naqoura, Alma Al-Shaab, Tayr Harfa in Tyre, Beit Lif in Bint Jbeil, and other towns across the western and central sectors. This follows the Israeli forces' withdrawal from these locations.



The deployment in Naqoura is ongoing, with specialized units conducting engineering surveys to remove unexploded ordnance, clear roads, and remove debris.



These efforts are coordinated with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the committee supervising the ceasefire agreement (Mechanism). The process coincides with an inspection tour of the area by the committee's chairman, a U.S. general, alongside a French general and the commander of the South Litani Sector in the Lebanese Army.



The Lebanese Army has urged civilians to avoid the area and strictly adhere to military instructions until the deployment is fully completed.