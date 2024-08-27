Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack

Dima Safi, crowned Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017, has tragically passed away at the age of 30 due to a sudden heart attack.



The Miss Lebanon Fan Club on Instagram Stories announced the news of her passing, prompting an outpouring of grief among her fans and followers.



Dima held two master's degrees—one in Nutrition and another in Marketing and Advertising. She won the "Miss Lebanon Emigrant" title in 2017 during a ceremony held in Antalya, Turkey.