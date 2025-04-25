News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Ecuador, damaging buildings
World News
25-04-2025 | 10:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Ecuador, damaging buildings
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck near the coast of Ecuador on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, damaging buildings in the city of Esmeraldas and temporarily shutting down some oil infrastructure.
The quake struck at a depth of 23 km (14.29 miles), EMSC said, with Ecuadorean authorities ruling out issuing a tsunami warning.
The government in a preliminary report said that one person was injured, while several public buildings and private homes were damaged. Some areas were also hit with power outages.
President Daniel Noboa, in a post on social media platform X, said the government would work to set up shelters, deliver humanitarian aid kids and "assist with everything our people need."
State oil company Petroecuador said it had suspended operations at the Esmeraldas refinery and SOTE pipeline as a preventative measure following the quake, without detailing potential production impact.
Ecuador's Geophysical Institute, which had estimated the quake's magnitude at 6.0, also reported a second earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 minutes later in the province of Guayas.
Reuters
World News
Earthquake
Ecuador
European Mediterranean Seismological Centre
Next
Over 128,000 people have viewed Pope Francis' body: Vatican
Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-23
Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
World News
2025-04-23
Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
0
World News
2025-04-19
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Afghanistan-Tajikistan border
World News
2025-04-19
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Afghanistan-Tajikistan border
0
World News
2025-04-12
Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Pakistan
World News
2025-04-12
Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Pakistan
0
World News
2025-03-30
Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes Tonga islands: GFZ
World News
2025-03-30
Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes Tonga islands: GFZ
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:05
US lists demands at UN as Syria seeks sanctions relief
World News
14:05
US lists demands at UN as Syria seeks sanctions relief
0
World News
13:20
Public viewing of Pope Francis' coffin ends
World News
13:20
Public viewing of Pope Francis' coffin ends
0
World News
10:05
US-made parts found in North Korean missile that Russia fired on Kyiv: Zelensky
World News
10:05
US-made parts found in North Korean missile that Russia fired on Kyiv: Zelensky
0
World News
09:55
Trump en route to Rome on first international trip of his second term
World News
09:55
Trump en route to Rome on first international trip of his second term
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Lebanese officials discuss reform progress with US Envoy Morgan Ortagus ahead of IMF meetings
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Lebanese officials discuss reform progress with US Envoy Morgan Ortagus ahead of IMF meetings
0
World News
03:33
Over 128,000 people have viewed Pope Francis' body: Vatican
World News
03:33
Over 128,000 people have viewed Pope Francis' body: Vatican
0
Middle East News
08:10
Iran summons Dutch envoy to protest assassination attempts claim
Middle East News
08:10
Iran summons Dutch envoy to protest assassination attempts claim
0
Middle East News
13:43
Syria calls on UN Security Council to push for Israel's withdrawal
Middle East News
13:43
Syria calls on UN Security Council to push for Israel's withdrawal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters
2
Lebanon News
07:27
Speaker Berri says Hezbollah will not disarm until Israel fulfills its ceasefire obligations
Lebanon News
07:27
Speaker Berri says Hezbollah will not disarm until Israel fulfills its ceasefire obligations
3
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanese army tightens border security after crossfire with Syria over smuggling dispute
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanese army tightens border security after crossfire with Syria over smuggling dispute
4
Lebanon News
11:27
President Aoun says Lebanon remains a beacon of values after Pope Francis tribute
Lebanon News
11:27
President Aoun says Lebanon remains a beacon of values after Pope Francis tribute
5
Lebanon News
05:30
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:30
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:10
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
Lebanon News
06:10
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
7
Lebanon News
07:28
Lebanon's president, first lady head to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral
Lebanon News
07:28
Lebanon's president, first lady head to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral
8
Lebanon News
07:13
President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council
Lebanon News
07:13
President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More