MP Sajih Attieh to LBCI: Settlement needed for presidential election, reveals insights on Qlayaat Airport

Lebanon News
2024-08-28 | 04:49
High views
2min
MP Sajih Attieh blamed Amal Movement, Hezbollah, and the opposition for the failure to elect a new president, claiming that both sides are waiting for the outcome of the ongoing war in Gaza.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said," Attieh emphasized that Lebanon has never achieved success through dominance and stressed the need for a political settlement. 

He argued that Lebanon's institutions must be stabilized and warned against delaying the presidential election until after the Gaza war, which he believes will be prolonged.

Attieh also addressed recent comments by former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Joumblatt concerning Syria.

He cautioned that these remarks should not be ignored and expressed concern about a possible return to previous patronage practices.

Furthermore, the MP noted that overlapping interests allowed the continued Syrian presence in Lebanon, with thousands of refugees entering the country daily. He criticized the lack of serious measures to curb this influx.

On reopening Qlayaat Airport, Attieh reported that air transport has significantly improved, and the airport is ready for operation. 

He added that, during consultations with parliamentary blocs, there was widespread support for the idea, except for Hezbollah, which raised concerns about Syria, security, and the project's economic viability.

"The file is now in the hands of Minister of Public Works Ali Hamieh, and when the war ends, work will begin on it," Attieh said.

Lebanon News

Sajih Atteih

Lebanon

President

Election

Qlayaat Airport

Hezbollah

Walid Joumblatt

Download now the LBCI mobile app
