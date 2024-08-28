News
MP Sajih Attieh to LBCI: Settlement needed for presidential election, reveals insights on Qlayaat Airport
Lebanon News
2024-08-28 | 04:49
MP Sajih Attieh to LBCI: Settlement needed for presidential election, reveals insights on Qlayaat Airport
MP Sajih Attieh blamed Amal Movement, Hezbollah, and the opposition for the failure to elect a new president, claiming that both sides are waiting for the outcome of the ongoing war in Gaza.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said," Attieh emphasized that Lebanon has never achieved success through dominance and stressed the need for a political settlement.
He argued that Lebanon's institutions must be stabilized and warned against delaying the presidential election until after the Gaza war, which he believes will be prolonged.
Attieh also addressed recent comments by former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Joumblatt concerning Syria.
He cautioned that these remarks should not be ignored and expressed concern about a possible return to previous patronage practices.
Furthermore, the MP noted that overlapping interests allowed the continued Syrian presence in Lebanon, with thousands of refugees entering the country daily. He criticized the lack of serious measures to curb this influx.
On reopening Qlayaat Airport, Attieh reported that air transport has significantly improved, and the airport is ready for operation.
He added that, during consultations with parliamentary blocs, there was widespread support for the idea, except for Hezbollah, which raised concerns about Syria, security, and the project's economic viability.
"The file is now in the hands of Minister of Public Works Ali Hamieh, and when the war ends, work will begin on it," Attieh said.
Lebanon News
Sajih Atteih
Lebanon
President
Election
Qlayaat Airport
Hezbollah
Walid Joumblatt
0
Lebanon News
07:45
Lebanese FM continues talks on UNIFIL mandate extension
Lebanon News
07:45
Lebanese FM continues talks on UNIFIL mandate extension
0
Lebanon News
07:38
Ibrahim Kanaan resigns from Free Patriotic Movement
Lebanon News
07:38
Ibrahim Kanaan resigns from Free Patriotic Movement
0
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa
0
Lebanon News
06:41
A child at American University of Beirut Medical Center urgently needs blood units. To donate, please contact 03-951037
Lebanon News
06:41
A child at American University of Beirut Medical Center urgently needs blood units. To donate, please contact 03-951037
0
Lebanon News
06:37
MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
06:37
MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
0
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-23
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
Lebanon News
2024-08-23
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25
Israel army says recovered bodies of five hostages held in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25
Israel army says recovered bodies of five hostages held in Gaza
1
Lebanon News
00:04
Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters
Lebanon News
00:04
Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters
2
Lebanon News
13:36
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:36
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
11:13
Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger
Lebanon News
11:13
Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger
4
Lebanon News
09:11
Kfarshima Municipality releases statement on case of five bodies found
Lebanon News
09:11
Kfarshima Municipality releases statement on case of five bodies found
5
Lebanon News
11:50
UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash
Lebanon News
11:50
UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash
6
Lebanon News
06:30
Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat
Lebanon News
06:30
Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat
7
Lebanon News
06:37
MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
06:37
MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
8
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa
