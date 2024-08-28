Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat

A large fire broke out in Ghalboun, located in Byblos district, posing challenges to firefighters due to strong winds and intense sunlight.



According to the National News Agency (NNA), Civil Defense teams from the Byblos Regional Center, Tartij centers, Jaj, and Bejjeh centers are battling the blaze.



In a separate incident, another fire ignited in the nearby town of Blat. Civil Defense personnel are working to extinguish the flames.