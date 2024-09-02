Pierre Achkar: It is unacceptable to halt Kleiat Airport and Jounieh Port's operations due to political reasons

2024-09-02 | 07:54
Pierre Achkar: It is unacceptable to halt Kleiat Airport and Jounieh Port&#39;s operations due to political reasons
2min
Pierre Achkar: It is unacceptable to halt Kleiat Airport and Jounieh Port's operations due to political reasons

Pierre Achkar, the President of the Lebanese Federation for Tourism, called for political interference to be removed from Kleiat's René Moawad Airport operations in Akkar and the Jounieh tourist port.  

In a statement, Achkar emphasized the critical need for these facilities to boost tourism and travel in Lebanon, arguing that it is "unacceptable" to halt their operations due to political reasons.

He highlighted that the persistent obstructionism in the country has been a key factor in Lebanon's collapse and is now preventing the state's recovery.

"The federation had been one of the earliest advocates for the operationalization of Kleiat Airport, particularly for charter flights coming from international capitals such as Paris or London, which are unable to land at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport but could easily use secondary airports like Kleiat."

Achkar noted that "the lack of a second airport in Lebanon limits tourism opportunities and reduces the number of visitors, as charter flights are a cost-effective and widely used means of transport for tourist groups worldwide."

Regarding Jounieh port, Achkar voiced concern over its non-operation despite its strategic importance to tourism in Lebanon. He questioned how a Mediterranean country like Lebanon could lack a dedicated maritime port for tourism.

In conclusion, he urged "a shift in the country's mindset," advocating prioritizing national interests over political considerations.

