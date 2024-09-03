Lebanon intensifies Cholera vaccinations to prevent outbreak amid Syrian surge

Lebanon News
2024-09-03 | 04:29
High views
Lebanon intensifies Cholera vaccinations to prevent outbreak amid Syrian surge
2min
Lebanon intensifies Cholera vaccinations to prevent outbreak amid Syrian surge

The media office at the Ministry of Public Health announced in a statement that, after some cases of Cholera emerged in Syria, the ministry is continuing its vaccination campaign against the epidemic for the third consecutive week in areas scientifically classified as being at the highest risk of the disease's spread.

According to the statement, the ministry's field teams will begin administering the vaccine in the following areas: Aamroussieh, Hay El Sellom (Mount Lebanon), Halba, Bebnine, Deir Dalloum (Akkar), Bar Elias, Qab Elias, Saadnayel (Bekaa), and Arsal (Baalbek-Hermel).

The Ministry of Public Health clarified that the target age group is one year and older, urging residents to receive the free and safe oral vaccine, even if they were vaccinated two years ago. 

The ministry emphasized that this vaccine is essential to prevent the re-spread of Cholera in Lebanon, given the increasing number of cases in Syria.

The media office at the Ministry of Public Health announced that the campaign would continue until community immunity is achieved to ensure public safety.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Health

Cholera

Vaccination

Syrian

